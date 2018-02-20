DMC to levy service charges on six government bodies

The Dehradun Municipal Corporation (DMC) is planning to levy service charges on six central government institutes located within its jurisdiction. The civic body has also prepared a note on this and calculated the amount to be charged from each institute.

The six institutes are Forest Research Institute, Geodetic and Research Wing of Survey of India, Archeological Survey of India, Central Public Works Department, residential area of audit Colony and Advance Training Institute Electronics and Process Instrumentation.

The charges will be levied with a retrospective effect from 2014. The cumulative figure estimated by the municipal corporation is Rs 4.08 crore.

Service charge has been calculated based on the area covered by the institutes and the facilities enjoyed by them.

Dharmesh Paunyali, tax and revenue superintendent of the municipal corporation said that the charges are being levied in accordance with the July 25, 2013, notification of the Union urban development ministry. “We have identified the six institutes as they fall under the municipal corporation limits,” he said.

The DMC has also formed a committee to gauze the facilities that are being provided to these institutes by the corporation. A report in this regards will be submitted within a week to the municipal commissioner.

When asked why service charge was not levied in the past, assistant municipal commissioner Neeraj Joshi said, “I can’t speak about what happened in the past. At present, we have calculated the service charge for each institute. We have also formed a committee that will study other aspects and submit its report within a week.”

Meanwhile, registrar of Forest Research Institute, Neelima Shah, said, “We are exempted from service charges and are supposed to pay only 33% of the amount calculated by the municipal corporation. We have communicated this to the municipal corporation and have asked them to prepare a fresh note, following which we will pay the service charge.”

Similarly, Dr VK Saksena, director of Archeological Survey of India (science wing), Dehradun, said that they, too, enjoy certain exemptions from service charges. “We have informed the municipal corporation about this and have invited them to conduct a fresh survey to determine the charges that we have to pay. We will avail the exemption and try to get 50% relaxation on the amount calculated against us.”

The office of the science wing of ASI located on New Cantt Road is included in the list of six central government institutes.

Officials of Central Public Department too said that a final decision will be taken after the next meeting with the municipal corporation that is likely to be held later this week.

Speaking on the institutes’ claim on exemption, Joshi said, “If any institute has any concern or objection to the amount calculated by us, they can communicate it to the committee and it will take cognisance of it.”