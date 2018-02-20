Govt, army officials meet over CM’s chopper issue

A day after chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat’s office accused the army establishment of creating “obstructions” when the helicopter flying him landed at the cantonment area helipad in Dehradun on Sunday, officials representing the Uttarakhand government and the army held a meeting apparently to resolve the issue.

“We had a meeting with army officials so that the incident that happened is not repeated,” chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh said on Tuesday. Director general of police (DGP) Anil Kumar Raturi also attended the closed-door meeting. It was held a day after the chief minister accused the army of creating obstructions when the helicopter flying him landed at the cantonment area helipad.

So miffed was Rawat with the army establishment that he also warned that he would lodge a formal complaint with the defence ministry. He also took a strong exception to the behaviour of the general officer commanding (GOC), Uttarakhand sub area, Major General JS Yadav, who, the CM’s office said, “misbehaved” with his security staff.

“The chief minister has taken a strong exception to the manner in which the army establishment created obstructions when the helicopter carrying him landed at the army helipad putting his life at risk,” his media coordinator Darshan Singh Rawat had said on Monday.

The chief secretary sought to make light of the incident saying all aspects of the incident were discussed at the meeting with the army officials. “We discussed all aspects of the incident so that such things are not repeated in future,” he said, indirectly referring to Major General Yadav’s row with the CM’s security staff. Singh, however, evaded media queries on the chopper landing controversy.