Govt plans small power projects in Kumaon region

After controversy over some mega power projects in the Garhwal region, the state government is planning to set up small power projects in the Kumaon region.

Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (UJVNL), the state-run power company, currently produces 1,400 megawatt power in Uttarakhand through seven power projects, including 361 MW being generated in the Kumaon region.

Next week, the government will launch a 3 MW power project named Urgam on Kalpganga river at Helang in Chamoli district. The government plans more such small and medium projects in the coming years.

SN Verma, the managing director of UJVNL, said that the state government and the National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC) will set up 30 power projects worth ₹3500 crore in the Kumaon region. Of these, the government targets to complete 13 projects before 2020 to reduce the financial burden of procuring electricity from the national grid by ₹1,000 crore per year.

It is noteworthy that some mega projects built on the Ganga had been stalled in Uttarakhand, particularly in the Garhwal region, following objections from seers and environmental activists. Looking into this, the government plans to set up small projects. The idea is that the small projects will not obstruct the path of big rivers, thus causing less harm to the environment.