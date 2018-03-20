Illegal arms unit factory unearthed in US Nagar, cops probe Maoist angle

The discovery of a country-made weapons’ factory in the jungles of Jaulasal at Hanspur Khatta in Udham Singh Nagar during a police combing operation on Sunday has given rise to the theory that it may have been the handiwork of Maoists, who want to set up base in the area.

This is the third such incident in which a factory covertly manufacturing country-made weapons has been unearthed, though no person had been found at the sites.

Commenting over the recent breakthrough, Puran Singh Rawat, the deputy inspector general of police of Kumaon range, said that all angles are being investigated including the Maoist threat. “It is too early to pinpoint the perpetrators, but all leads are being carefully investigated and any Maoist activity would be nipped in the bud,” he added.

Last year, a factory of country-made weapons was found 10 km inside the jungles by the police department. At that time, the police had said that it could be the work of a local tribe of Sikhs that dealt with country-made weapons. The angle of the factories making weapons for Maoists, who are said to be keen to set up base in the Kumaon region, was also investigated. This time too, the police said the factory could have been set up to supply weapons to the local Maoists, who are trying to set up base in the area.

In September 2017, the Nainital police had arrested Maoist Commander Devendra Chamyal and Bhagwati Bhoj from Chorgaliya near Sitarganj. Both of them had revealed that they had instructions to set up base in Kumaon and give a boost to Maoist activities in the region. Several anti-government pamphlets had been pasted in Dhari tehsil of Nainital and Someshwar in Almora by Maoists, which called for a revolution.

Conservator of forest, western division, Parag Madhukar Dhakate said that the recent matter came to light when the forest department employees analysed the camera traps set up in the forests and found the presence of two armed men in the footage. After this, the police department conducted patrolling in the forests leading to the discovery of the country-made weapons’ factory.

Earlier, a Maoist camp was busted at Saufutiya near the same jungles in 2004.