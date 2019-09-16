e-paper
ITBP men walk 14km to take Uttarakhand woman’s body to cremation ground

The body could not be taken to the cremation ground which is 14 km away as the route was blocked due to several landslides.

dehradun Updated: Sep 16, 2019 08:25 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pithoragarh
The ITPB personnel, along with the woman’s family, carried the body on foot to the cremation ground.
The ITPB personnel, along with the woman’s family, carried the body on foot to the cremation ground. (HT )
         

Jawans of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) carried the body of a 72-year-old woman for 14km, braving difficult terrains, to cremation ground in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, on Sunday.

The woman identified as Kaushalya Devi, a resident of Raya Bajeta village, died on September 13 during treatment after she was crushed under the house damaged by heavy rains on September 7, but could not be cremated due to stormy weather, police said.

“The body could not be taken to the cremation ground which is 14 km away as the route was blocked due to several landslides. The ITBP jawans then came to the rescue, and along with her relatives, carried the body on foot to cremation ground,” said Anil Shikla, sun-divisional magistrate, Munsiyari sub-division.

He added, “About 8000 people from 25 villages in the sub-division were affected due to the heavy rains few days back.”

“The administration has positioned required machinery to clear he damaged roads so that relief material could be provided to the affected people,” Shukla said.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 08:25 IST

