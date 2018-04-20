Maharaj’s statement on shifting high court sparks protest

Tourism minister Satpal Maharaj’s statement that the high court should be shifted from Nainital as the hill town cannot handle rush of people visiting the court has triggered protests.

Lawyers working with the high court have termed the tourism minister’s statement as anti-Uttarakhand.

During Uttarakhand’s formation in 2000, the high court was set up at Nainital in Kumaun region as the state capital had been established in Dehradun that falls in Garhwal region.

“Yes, we do get clients on regular basis from people who visit the high court as they need place to stay. Business wise, it is no problem for us, but the city is really facing problems related to increased flow of traffic, heavy influx of people and lack of proper infrastructure,” said Rajesh Shah, president of Nainital Hotels and Restaurants Association

“The government can do what it desires but it must first hold consultations with stakeholders of the city,” Shah said.

Mahendra Pal, a former MP and a lawyer at the high court, said they would not allow the shifting of the court from Nainital as it was an important institution for the town.

“Many clients are coming here from the far off places and it would be unjust to shift the court after 18 years of its establishment in the town,” he said.

Another lawyer Chandra Shekhar Kargeti, however, welcomed the minister’s statement saying the need of the hour was to shift the high court from Nainital if the town was to be saved from traffic jams and other problems.

He said the court can be shifted anywhere else in Nainital district and campus of Hindustan Machine Tools factory in Haldwani would be the best suited.