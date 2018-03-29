MLA accused of thrashing women gets clean chit from BJP

Days after a video purportedly showing BJP legislature Rajkumar Thukral thrashing a women went viral, the ruling party on Thursday gave him clean chit as the incident was “opposition’s conspiracy”.

In the video, Thukral was purportedly seen furiously pushing and beating the women who had come to his place to sort out a matter.

The video sparked a row with opposition parties seeking stern action against Thukral. They also burnt his effigies in several places.

Taking cognisance of the video, BJP state unit president Ajay Bhatt sought explanation from the MLA .

Thukral met Bhatt as well as chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in Dehradun on Thursday and presented a six-page explanation to them.

“There was a misinterpretation. Nothing of that sort (beating) happened,” Thukral told HT over phone.

BJP chief Bhatt told HT: “The party is satisfied with his explanation and we do not see anything wrong.”