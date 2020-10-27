e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Dehradun / Most of Uttarakhand’s Covid-19 deaths took place in last 2 months, over 50% in Dehradun

Most of Uttarakhand’s Covid-19 deaths took place in last 2 months, over 50% in Dehradun

Most of the deaths have been reported since the first week of September. In the first week of August, the state had reported 117 Covid-19 deaths.

dehradun Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 19:30 IST
Neeraj Santoshi | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Neeraj Santoshi | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Medics take a swab sample of an elderly-woman for Covid-19 testing.
Medics take a swab sample of an elderly-woman for Covid-19 testing. (PTI)
         

Most of Uttarakhand’s Covid-19 deaths took place in the last two months and Dehradun district accounted for over 50 percent of them.

The first Covid-19 case in the state was detected in mid-March while the first death was reported in the seventh week of the epidemic (between April 26-May 2). State’s death toll reached the 1,000 mark in the 33rd week of the pandemic (in the week beginning October 25).

Most of the deaths have been reported since the first week of September. In the first week of August, the state had reported 117 Covid-19 deaths.

Out of 1,001 deaths, 266 were due to Covid-19 while others died due to comorbidities. Dehradun district has reported a maximum of 573 deaths so far, over half of the total deaths, followed by 142 deaths in Nainital district and 121 deaths in Haridwar district. Dehradun district has reported the maximum number of Covid-19 positive cases so far (16,861) followed by Haridwar (10,884), US Nagar (9,394) and Nainital (7,142).

On Monday evening, Uttarakhand’s Covid-19 death toll crossed the 1,000-mark. With the death of eight more patients, the death toll in the state has reached 1001.

Anoop Nautiyal, from NGO Social Development for Communities Foundation, who has been analysing the Covid-19 data in the state, said Covid-19 deaths started increasing in the first week of August when 34 people died in a week.

Also read: Covid-19 - MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged

“Then it kept on increasing and in the 31st week of the epidemic, beginning October 11, we had 101 Covid deaths in a week. Even as the cases and deaths have come down at the national level, here in Uttarakhand, we still have a case fatality (CFR) rate higher than the national level. While the CFR is 1.65 here, at the national level it is 1.5,” he said

According to Abhishek Tripathi, chief operating officer for Covid-19 in Uttarakhand, a significant number of deaths were reported in the last two months or so with the spike in cases. “In the last two weeks or so, the cases are coming down compared to the spike earlier. I hope with this, the CFR will also come down in the coming days”, he said.

The positivity rate in the state now stands at 6.32 percent. Uttarakhand has tested over 9.9 lakh samples so far of which results of over 16,900 are awaited. The state has 48 containment zones across five districts, maximum (26) in Dehradun district.

tags
top news
Covid-19 antibody response wanes over time: UK study
Covid-19 antibody response wanes over time: UK study
Facebook India’s Ankhi Das quits as head of public policy
Facebook India’s Ankhi Das quits as head of public policy
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
IPL 2020, SRH vs DC Live: DC opt to bowl, Williamson returns for SRH
IPL 2020, SRH vs DC Live: DC opt to bowl, Williamson returns for SRH
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty opposes sisters’ petition to quash FIR
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty opposes sisters’ petition to quash FIR
‘Corruption hurts development’: PM Modi calls for transparent admin process
‘Corruption hurts development’: PM Modi calls for transparent admin process
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras CasePakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

dehradun news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In