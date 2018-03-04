Nainital MP Bhagat Singh Koshyari hints at retirement, wants to pen a book

At a time when BJP is busy preparing the roadmap to repeat its 2014 performance in the next year’s Lok Sabha elections, party MP from Nainital, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, has hinted at retirement form ‘active politics’. The former Uttarakhand chief minister now wants to write columns for newspapers and pen a book on his life experience.

“All I can say is that I intend to take complete rest from political activities and spend time in creative activities,” Koshyari said.

At 75 years old, Koshyari has reached the unofficial “retirement age” followed in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Soon after coming to power in May 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had introduced a rule that leaders above 75 should not hold any administrative post in central or state governments. He also did not induct any leader with age above 75 in his cabinet.

Party national president Amit Shah had, however, said last year that the party has not set any rule disallowing its members to contest elections after they turn 75.

There is a buzz that BJP high command might appoint Koshyari as Governor of some state. Koshyari, who did not clearly say whether he will contest the Lok Sabha elections due next year, claimed that in past he had refused taking up gubernatorial assignment offered by the party.

“Owing to age related reasons, I had earlier declined to take a post of Governor so there is no question (of accepting it) now,” he said.

The former Rastriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) pracharak who was front runner for the chief ministerial job in 2007 and again in 2017 has had been a teacher and journalist. He had also been editing a weekly newspaper for years. The parliamentarian now wants to share his life experiences with the young readers.

“I would prefer to write columns for the newspapers besides writing a book sharing my early life experiences,” he said, adding he now intends to take rest from the active politics.

There are at least half a dozen candidates whose names are doing the rounds in the BJP circles as possible candidates from Nainital seat for the 2019 general elections. Among them is Balraj Pasi, a former MP who had defeated Congress stalwart ND Tiwari in 1991 general elections.

Koshyari, however, remained mum on whether he intends to name his successor in Nainital.

The senior BJP leader who took over for a brief period as chief minister in 2001-2002 has been a powerful leader in the state BJP. He also headed the party’s state unit. The saffron party won 2007 polls under his leadership in but preferred to appoint his bête noire BC Khanduri as the chief minister.