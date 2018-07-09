NH 74 scam: Suspended ADM Tirth Pal surrenders before SIT

Suspended additional district magistrate (ADM) of Rudrapryag Tirath Pal surrendered on Monday before a special investigative team (SIT) that is probing the NH 74 scam.

Police were conducting raids in Dehradun to nab him. Thirth Pal was sub divisional magistrate of Bazpur when the scam took place and was accused for changing land use in back date which was acquired for the widening of NH 74. He had denied any such act but FSL report landed him in trouble.

A police team was sent to Dehradun to nab him but he went underground. Later, he sought time till Monday for surrender. Tirath Pal reached the SIT office on Monday and surrendered.

Police took him to a special court in Nainital, from there he was sent to judicial custody.

The SIT has been probing the ₹300 crore scam since March, 2017 pertaining to fatty compensation provided to farmers by revenue officers for the acquisition of their land by changing the land use under the guise of section 143 of zamindari abolition and reforms act. It incurred a huge loss to the government.

The SIT has sent 22 officials, builders, brokers and farmers in jail after the investigation of Jaspur, Kashipur and Bazpur tehsil’s land records.

Four of them are provincial civil service officer DP Singh, BS Fonia, Anil Shukla, NS Nagnyal and Tirth Pal, these officers were either SDM or special land acquisition officers during scam took place.

Senior superintendent of Police, US Nagar, Sadanand Date, confirming the arrest of suspended ADM Tirath Pal, said, “He surrendered before the SIT as per his promise on Monday. He was sent to Nainital after medical examination.”

On the other hand, Enforcement directorate (ED) Dehradun team has returned to Dehradun after obtaining necessary documents pertaining to money laundering in the scam.