No hill agriculture policy, says Subodh Uniyal

The BJP government in Uttarakhand Friday said it has no plans to introduce a separate hill agriculture policy but added that horticulture and agriculture departments would soon be merged to give a boost to the two sectors.

“We have no plans to introduce a separate hill agriculture policy,” agriculture minister Subodh Uniyal informed the state assembly. He was replying to a query by BJP legislator Suresh Rathore during question hour.

To another query by Congress’ Karan Mehra, the minister said a move was on to merge horticulture and agriculture departments.

“The merger will help boost farm and horticulture sectors giving a push to our plan to double farmers’ income,” he said. A five-member committee, comprising officials from both the departments, has already been constituted. “I am confident the panel would approve our merger proposal,” Uniyal said. “As part of integrated approach, we are using latest technologies to boost production in both the sectors, which, in turn, would help boost farmers’ income.”

Uniyal said that the merger would help boost horticulture production in all the 10 hill districts besides giving a push to farm produce in the remaining three plain districts, which are known for agriculture production.

To another query by BJP legislator Khajan Das, water resource minister Prakash Pant informed that plans were afoot to expand the sewerage system in Dehradun city and its adjoining town Vikasnagar.

“Expansion of the sewerage system in the fast expanding urban areas will be carried out under the centrally funded ‘Namami Gange’ project,” he said. Pant said that the sewerage system in the two urban areas would be “reorganised in view of their carrying capacity, which is shrinking fast owing to their fast expanding population.”

He, however, added that this would be done in the next phase of the Namami Gange project. “In the first phase, the sewerage system is being expanded in 12 towns located along the Bhagirathi and Alaknanda rivers,” Pant said.

Earlier, Qazi Nizammudin of Congress raised the issue of “misguiding answers” being presented by ministers in the House. Replying, minister (independent charge) Dhan Singh Rawat blamed it on printing errors. “However, such errors will not occur in the future,” he added.