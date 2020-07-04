e-paper
Home / Dehradun / 'Operation Monsoon': Corbett Tiger Reserve to check poaching in rainy season

‘Operation Monsoon’: Corbett Tiger Reserve to check poaching in rainy season

RK Tiwari, wildlife warden at Corbett Tiger Reserve said, “The forest department has done the required preparations for the operation which includes giving fresh stock of ammunition and rations to our men deployed in posts deep in the Reserve.”

dehradun Updated: Jul 04, 2020 23:20 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Arpan Rai
HT Correspondent | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, Haldwani
In the operation, about 700 forest department staffers are being deployed in the world famous tiger reserve for round-the-clock patrolling during the monsoon, said officials.
In the operation, about 700 forest department staffers are being deployed in the world famous tiger reserve for round-the-clock patrolling during the monsoon, said officials. (HT file photo)
         

A state forest department-led patrolling season ‘Operation Monsoon’ to check poaching in the Corbett Tiger Reserve in the ongoing rainy season has started from July 1.

In the operation, about 700 forest department staffers are being deployed in the world famous tiger reserve for round-the-clock patrolling during the monsoon, said officials.

RK Tiwari, wildlife warden at CTR said, “The forest department has done the required preparations for the operation which includes giving fresh stock of ammunition and rations to our men deployed in posts deep in the Reserve.”

Tiwari said the patrolling season is significant considering the fact that chances of poaching increases during rainy season. The reason behind this, Tiwari said, is stated to be the ease with which poachers find it easy to enter the forest through broken pathways or waterlogged places.

He also informed that during patrolling season this year, the department would be emphasising on, “drains, rivulets and other water bodies connecting the Reserve to UP as through these water bodies possibility of UP poachers coming in CTR is more.”

“Special surveillance teams were also set up this season for surprise raids during the rainy season in CTR that is spread in an area of 1,300 sq km,” said Tiwari adding patrolling is being done on foot, elephants and All Terrain Vehicles in the CTR.

In view of monsoon being breeding season for tigers, damage of roads and safety of tourists, the NTCA in August 2015 asked tiger parks in the country to remain shut during the season. It, however, allows field directors to take a decision on their own after looking into prevailing conditions.

US ‘loves’ India, Donald Trump tweets back at ‘friend’ Narendra Modi
Indian Air Force geared up for combat role in China border area
Maharashtra’s highest spike takes its Covid-19 tally past 2 lakh
Kerala CM writes to PM Modi seeking trial in Italy of marines who killed 2 fishermen
RSS defers gurudakshina programme due to coronavirus
Spreading joy under pandemic: Shikhar Dhawan visits Delhi’s Hindu refugees
Why Prasar Bharati is wrong to rebuke PTI, writes Karan Thapar
Water-logging, heavy downpour, high tides in Mumbai; IMD issues red alert
