e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Dehradun / Orange alert issued for Uttarakhand, heavy to very rainfall predicted for next 3 days

Orange alert issued for Uttarakhand, heavy to very rainfall predicted for next 3 days

From Friday, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Pithoragarh, Bageshwr, Nainital, Champawat, Dehradun, Pauri and Chamoli districts of the state. Lightning is also likely to occur.

dehradun Updated: Aug 06, 2020 21:25 IST
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
The MeT department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with intense spells to occur at some places in six of 13 districts in Uttarakhand over the next three days.
The MeT department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with intense spells to occur at some places in six of 13 districts in Uttarakhand over the next three days. (HT File / Photo used for representational purpose only)
         

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday afternoon issued an orange alert for the next three days for Uttarakhand, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall across the state.

The Met department said that intense spells of rainfall are likely to occur at some places in six of the state’s 13 districts.

An orange alert indicates rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 20 cm and it means that authorities should be prepared for any rain-related incidents or disasters.

From Friday, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Pithoragarh, Bageshwr, Nainital, Champawat, Dehradun, Pauri and Chamoli districts of the state. Lightning is also likely to occur.

As a result of rainfall, a total of 110 roads in the state, including national and state highways, were blocked due to landslides and falling of debris from mountains as of 4 pm, according to officials from the state emergency operations centre.

However, all the roads leading to the Char Dham shrines were open. Only National Highway 58 was blocked near Totaghati in Tehri Garhwal district, informed the officials.

tags
top news
On China’s outburst over Confucius centres’ review, India pulls out 2009 rulebook
On China’s outburst over Confucius centres’ review, India pulls out 2009 rulebook
CBI files FIR over Sushant Singh’s death, names Rhea Chakraborty as accused
CBI files FIR over Sushant Singh’s death, names Rhea Chakraborty as accused
No communication from Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says India
No communication from Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says India
2 Chinese generals dissect Xi Jinping’s US policy, push for a relook
2 Chinese generals dissect Xi Jinping’s US policy, push for a relook
UK says 50 million face masks it bought might not be safe
UK says 50 million face masks it bought might not be safe
Masood emulates Saeed Anwar’s feat to end 24-year long wait for Pakistan
Masood emulates Saeed Anwar’s feat to end 24-year long wait for Pakistan
China firm to make 100 million doses of potential UK Covid-19 vaccine by 2020 end
China firm to make 100 million doses of potential UK Covid-19 vaccine by 2020 end
Delhi: 12-yr-old raped, in critical condition; Kejriwal meets victim’s family
Delhi: 12-yr-old raped, in critical condition; Kejriwal meets victim’s family
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj SinhaRBI

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

dehradun news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In