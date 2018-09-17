Pakistan citizens living in Dehradun found with Indian voter cards, probe launched

At least 23 Pakistani citizens living on long-term visas (LTV) in Dehradun were found possessing voter ID cards and ration cards, during a covert drive by local intelligence unit (LIU) of Dehradun police . Police have sent a report to district administration for action.

The Pakistani citizens caught during the drive are Pakistani Sindhi Hindus who have been living legally in Dehradun on LTV since past many years. Although they have been living legally on long-term visas, they are not supposed to acquire ration cards and voter ID cards. At present, there are about 275 such Pakistani citizens in Dehradun with their population mainly concentrated in Raipur, Patel Nagar, Dharampur and Vasant Vihar localities.

“The Pakistani citizens were nabbed during a drive by LIU of Dehradun police to find if they are holding any official documents illegally. During the drive, 12 were found to have voter-id cards while 11 were found with ration cards,” said deputy inspector general, Garhwal range, Ajay Rautela.

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 05:46 IST