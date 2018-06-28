Permission to be sought for using Pokeland machines for quarrying

People living in the Lalkuan area have been demanding that material that has accumulated on the banks of the Gola river, near the elephant corridor, be removed to avoid flooding during the monsoons.

The villagers had put forward the demand to the district magistrate and a drone was flown over the area to assess the materials on the river bank. It was estimated that around three lakh cubic metres of riverbed material such as sand, gravel, stones and debris has accumulated.

Quarrying is not allowed on the Gola river near the elephant corridor so that it does not interfere with the movement of the elephants. Due to the ban on quarrying, sand and gravel have collected in large quantities and need to be removed.

Although the district committee has given the nod for removing this material, the main problem is that big machines such as Pokeland and JCB are not allowed here, which means the materials would have to be picked up manually using spade and other equipment. The estimated cost will be Rs 5.86 crore.

MPS Bisht, regional manager of the forest development corporation, which supervises quarrying, said that it is not possible to pick three lakh cubic metres of materials manually as it will take months and the work has to be completed before the monsoons come in full fury. He said that he has written to the principal chief conservator of forest and the divisional forest officer to make provision for Pokeland machines so that the material can be lifted on time.