Permit from head office must to visit Govind national park in Uttarakhand

Tourists planning to visit Govind Pashu Vihar National Park and Sanctuary in Uttarkashi will have to register online and get a hard copy of the permit from the head office at Purola from the next season, according to new guidelines fixed after two casualties were reported in the park area.

A trekker from Maharashtra and a porter were killed in separate expeditions in June, prompting the park management to issue the revised guidelines on June 21.

The park will shut down for tourists from July 1 till August 31 and from December 1 till February 28.

The online registration system started in 2017, but on tour operators’ request, permits were issued from the Netwad barrier, which serves as a gateway to the park.

“On the request of tour operators, we made an arrangement last year to issue permits from the barrier so that tourists won’t have to travel to the head office. But there was a lacuna in the system, and later the casualties were reported,” park director RP Mishra said.

The new guidelines make it mandatory for the tourists to register online through uttarkashi.nic.in and secure a hard copy of the permit signed by the deputy director from the headquarters of the park at Purola. The tourists will have to submit medical certificates and identity proofs while seeking permit. The entry fee will have to be submitted at the barrier.

The arrangement, officials said, will help in tracking the tourists. “Some had not submitted their medical certificates and identity proofs,” Mishra said.

For three days and two nights, an Indian tourist has to pay Rs 150 and a foreigner Rs 600. After this period, Rs 50 will be charged per day on an Indian tourist and Rs 250 on a foreigner.

The protected area is gaining popularity among tourists and trekkers. Three years ago, the average footfall in the park was nearly 4000, which increased to 14000 last year. Revenue has increased to nearly Rs 35 lakh per annum, officials said.

Spread over 958 sq km area, the park is known for its snowy peaks and a variety of flora and fauna.