Reduce age for contesting elections from 25 to 18 years: NSUI

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has demanded that the age to contest elections should be reduced from 25 years to 18 years.

Speaking at an event in Dehradun on Monday, NSUI national president Fairoz Khan said, “We are a country of the youth and it is only apt that the country should be led by young leaders. If a person can vote at the age of 18 years, why shouldn’t he/she also be allowed to contest election at the same age? Depriving him/her to contest election till attaining the age of 25 is against the principles of natural justice.”

He added that the NSUI will press for this demand across the country though its campaigns.

The event was organised by the Uttarakhand unit of NSUI to review its activities in the state, felicitate new office bearers and strengthen the organisation, said Mohan Bhandari, president of the NSUI’s Uttarakhand unit.

The student-wing of the Congress has also demanded establishing of ‘students’ rights commission’ at the Centre and states “to protect the interest of students”.

“Students are one of the most important sections of our population and yet there is no dedicated body to address their problems. We want that the Centre and all state governments set up ‘students’ rights commission’ in line with women and child rights commissions,” Khan said.

Besides these, the participants also discussed ways to bring reforms in students’ election vis-a-vis the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee.

Khan further said, “Since the BJP-led NDA government in the Centre has failed to deliver its promise of providing employment, the government should provide unemployment allowance to the people who don’t have a job despite being educated.”