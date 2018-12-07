SC orders to seal Subharti Medical College

The Supreme Court on Thursday gave orders to seal Shridev Suman Subharti Medical College of Dehradun. The court directed the college to hand over its land, building and all assets to the state government by Friday. The apex court also directed the director general of police to seal the premises of the college.

The Medical Council of India had cancelled the affiliation of the Shridev Suman Subharti Medical College of Dehradun two years ago after it found irregularities during one of its inspections. Three cases of property disputes had also been going on among the former manager and present manager of the college in district court and division courts of Dehradun.

The college management had filed a petition in Supreme Court against MCI’s move to cancel the college’s affiliation. However, no mention in the petition was made about the property dispute cases going on in the lower courts.

Students who had completed their first year from the college had also filed a petition in the apex court to be transferred to a different college.

In its order on Thursday, the SC said the college administration misled the court by stating false information during the hearing of the case on Thursday.

The court also stated that if the MCI and the affiliating university permits, the students can appear for the first year MBBS examination conducted by the university.

“The police has reached the college premises. Further action will be taken as per the order of the state government,” director of medical education Ashutosh Sayana said on Thursday.

