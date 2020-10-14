e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Dehradun / Stranded American siblings wait for Centre’s nod to unite with parents in Nepal

Stranded American siblings wait for Centre’s nod to unite with parents in Nepal

Both the school kids are struck in Mussoorie sinec March this year, when a country wide lockdown was imposed in India to fight coronavirus.

dehradun Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 13:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
The boys tried to enter Nepal through the Indo-Nepal border in Champawat district but were turned back by authorities for lack of proper permissions.
The boys tried to enter Nepal through the Indo-Nepal border in Champawat district but were turned back by authorities for lack of proper permissions.(HT Photo)
         

Uttarakhand government has written to ministry of home affairs (MHA) seeking permission to send two stranded American siblings to Nepal to meet their parents after their attempts to cross over didn’t yield positive results due to lack of immigration related documents.

The siblings who study in a boarding school in Mussoorie have been stranded since the lockdown was imposed late in the month of March. During the Unlock phase, they tried to go to Kathmandu to their parents but were stopped at the Indo-Nepal border at Banbasa in Champawat district since their immigration process was not complete.

Himanshu Kafaltia, sub-divisional magistrate of Tanakpur in Champawat district said that the two children have been lodged at a state guest house till their documentation gets complete.

“We have written to the MHA seeking permission to open the border and allow them to go to Nepal. The children study in Class 12 and Class 10 in a boarding school in Mussoorie. Till we get a response from the MHA, the district administration is taking care of the children. We have also spoken to the US embassy which is in touch with the Central government,” said the sub-divisional magistrate.

Also Read: Ahead of Kumbh 2021, Upper Ganga Canal to close for repairs in Haridwar

The official added that the children booked a taxi from Mussoorie and reached Champawat.

He further said that the children’s mother is of Nepali origin and father of US origin. The parents stay in Kathmandu.

“If we do not get a response from the MHA within a week, we will send the children back to Mussoorie as the paper work could take more time,” added Kafaltia.

tags
top news
‘Male members to be questioned’: CBI again summons Hathras gang-rape victim’s brother
‘Male members to be questioned’: CBI again summons Hathras gang-rape victim’s brother
India scoffs at China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off, cites 3 reasons
India scoffs at China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off, cites 3 reasons
Hyderabad rains: Telangana govt declares 2-day holiday, death toll goes up to 15
Hyderabad rains: Telangana govt declares 2-day holiday, death toll goes up to 15
US resets ties with Bangladesh, to seek India’s view on neighbourhood
US resets ties with Bangladesh, to seek India’s view on neighbourhood
Schools, theatres, swimming pools to reopen: Relaxations from Oct 15
Schools, theatres, swimming pools to reopen: Relaxations from Oct 15
Why Tanishq withdrew ad: Chronology of a ‘killed’ campaign
Why Tanishq withdrew ad: Chronology of a ‘killed’ campaign
Indian Americans solidly with Biden, shows new poll
Indian Americans solidly with Biden, shows new poll
Watch: Spacecraft launch with NASA, Russia astronauts ahead of 20-yr milestone
Watch: Spacecraft launch with NASA, Russia astronauts ahead of 20-yr milestone
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-off

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

dehradun news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In