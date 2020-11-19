e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Dehradun / Uttarakhand: Badrinath shrine closes for winter

Uttarakhand: Badrinath shrine closes for winter

The process of closure was started by chief priests of the shrine and a special blanket made by the women of Mana village was offered to Lord Badrivishal

dehradun Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 18:41 IST
Suparna Roy
Suparna Roy
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Over 5,000 devotees were present at the shrine for the closing ceremony.
Over 5,000 devotees were present at the shrine for the closing ceremony.(HT Photo)
         

The Badrinath shrine in Uttrakhand’s Chamoli district closed for the winter on Thursday following traditional rituals as chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat extended his best wishes to the devotees on the successful conduct of the Char Dham Yatra this year.

Over 5,000 devotees were present at the shrine for the closing ceremony. Earlier on Thursday, the temple opened for worship at 4.30am. After daily prayers, a special Aarti started at 12.30pm. Maa Lakshmi Pujan was held later followed by another Aarti at 1pm.

The process of closure was started by chief priests of the shrine and a special blanket made by the women of Mana village was offered to Lord Badrivishal.

Also Read: Trivendra Singh Rawat, Yogi Adityanath visit Badrinath temple

Ravinath Raman, chief executive officer of Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board, said this year over 145,000 pilgrims visited Lord Badarvishal and 310,000 pilgrims came for Char Dham Yatra. “Of the total pilgrims, 134,000 pilgrims visited Kedarnath, 23,837 Gangotri, and 7,731 Yamunotri. The Board issued 350,000 e-passes for Char Dham.”

BD Singh, additional chief executive officer of the Board, said all safety norms related to the Covid-19 epidemic were followed throughout the Char Dham Yatra season.

On Monday, following special prayers amid snowfall, the Kedarnath shrine in Rudraprayag district closed for the winter in the presence of Rawat and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart, Yogi Adityanath. The Yamunotri shrine in Uttarkashi district also closed for the winter on Monday.

On Sunday, on the occasion of Annakoot-Govardhan Puja, the Gangotri shrine in Uttarkashi district was shut.

tags
top news
Jharkhand Congress leader issued notice for criticising Rahul Gandhi
Jharkhand Congress leader issued notice for criticising Rahul Gandhi
Kerala police begin probe into leaked voicemail of gold smuggling accused
Kerala police begin probe into leaked voicemail of gold smuggling accused
26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed awarded 10-year prison term
26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed awarded 10-year prison term
30-min-long closed-door meet with CM led to Bihar minister’s resignation
30-min-long closed-door meet with CM led to Bihar minister’s resignation
Kunal Kamra tweets: Parliament panel seeks Twitter’s reply in 7 days
Kunal Kamra tweets: Parliament panel seeks Twitter’s reply in 7 days
Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan appoints Jitan Ram Manjhi as pro-tem Speaker
Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan appoints Jitan Ram Manjhi as pro-tem Speaker
China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
Malabar 2020: Indian Navy’s show of strength in phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Malabar 2020: Indian Navy’s show of strength in phase 2 of multilateral exercise
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

dehradun news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In