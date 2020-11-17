e-paper
Home / India News / Trivendra Singh Rawat, Yogi Adityanath visit Badrinath temple

Trivendra Singh Rawat, Yogi Adityanath visit Badrinath temple

india Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 15:05 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Badrinath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat laying the stone foundation of a guest house in Badrinath, in Chamoli District on Tuesday.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat laying the stone foundation of a guest house in Badrinath, in Chamoli District on Tuesday. (ANI)
         

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath visited the Badrinath temple on Tuesday.

The two chief ministers were supposed to visit the temple on Monday after attending the portal closing ceremony at the Kedarnath shrine. However, the visit had to be put off due to heavy snowfall at Kedarnath.

Rawat and Adityanath spent the night at Gauchar and reached Badrinath in a helicopter around 9.30 am, Dharmadhikari of Badrinath temple Bhuvan Chandra Uniyal said.

Traditional musical instruments of Uttarakhand were played to welcome Adityanath, he said.

Accompanied by Rawat all along, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister spent around 15 minutes at the Himalayan shrine and prayed for everyone’s happiness by chanting the Vedic hymn “Sarve bhavantu sukhinah”.

After offering prayers, the two chief ministers left for the foundation stone laying ceremony of a guest house being built by the Uttar Pradesh government in Badrinath.

The guest house will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 11 crore in traditional Garhwali style using eco-friendly technology. It will have 40 rooms.

Later, Rawat and Adityanath visited the last Indian village on the India-China border and spoke to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel deployed there.

Both Rawat and Adityanath have their ancestral villages in Pauri district of Uttarakhand. PTI CORR ALM DIV DIV

Indians will not tolerate any unholy ‘global gathbandhan’: Shah on Gupkar alliance
Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
Madhya Pradesh to table bill against ‘forced and fraudulent inter-religious marriages’
Kejriwal asks Centre to let him shut markets that become Covid hotspots
RJD leader who criticised Rahul Gandhi has a theory why Sushil Modi isn’t Dy CM
First it was ‘tukde tukde’, now it’s ‘Gupkar’: Mehbooba Mufti
Congress panel meeting today to discuss organisational matters
Register now for the 18th edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
