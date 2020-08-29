e-paper
Uttarakhand BJP president tests Covid-19 positive days after hosting party event

The BJP leader has asked all those who came in his contact to get themselves tested.

dehradun Updated: Aug 29, 2020 11:27 IST
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Uttarakhand BJP president Bhagat (right with spectacles) during the party event at his residence on Aug 24 in Dehradun.(HT Photo)
         

Uttarakhand BJP president Banshidhar Bhagat tested Covid-19 positive on Saturday about five days after a major political event was held at his Dehradun residence on August 24. Bhagat tweeted his positive status on Saturday morning.

“I had undergone a Covid test yesterday in which the result was positive. I appeal to all the office-bearers and party workers who came in my contact in the last seven days to undergo a test,” his tweet read.

“With all your blessings, I will soon be back among you,” he added.

Several BJP members and media persons were present at Bhagat’s residence on August 24, when MLA Pranav Singh ‘Champion’ was re-inducted into the party after remaining in suspension for over a year after his gun-toting dance video became viral.

Devendra Bhasin, party vice-president, who, too, was present during the event said, “Bhagat has asked all those party members who have come in his contact to undergo a test. Apart from this, we are following all the guidelines of the health department.”

Bhasin informed, “Bhagat was to attend a party meeting yesterday but didn’t after he complained of uneasiness. His son, who is in Haldwani, has also tested positive for Covid-19.”

Bhasin said that the party office will soon be sanitized.

“We will soon sanitise the party office completely and will make arrangements for rapid antigen tests for the media persons who had attended the event at his residence on Aug 24,” said Bhasin.

