Home / Dehradun / Jan Dhan Yojana has revolutionised lives of poor: Uttarakhand CM

Jan Dhan Yojana has revolutionised lives of poor: Uttarakhand CM

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the completion of six successful years of the scheme, Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said it has brought about a revolutionary improvement in the lives of the poor as the money released by the government under different welfare schemes meant for them is now credited directly into their accounts.

dehradun Updated: Aug 28, 2020 14:55 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Harshit Sabarwal
Dehradun
The collective balance in the accounts of poor in Uttarakhand amounts to Rs 1,345.42 crore, the chief minister said in a Facebook post.
The collective balance in the accounts of poor in Uttarakhand amounts to Rs 1,345.42 crore, the chief minister said in a Facebook post. (PTI file photo)
         

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday said the Jan Dhan Yojana is a scheme of financial inclusion that has revolutionised the lives of poor people across the country.

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the completion of six successful years of the scheme, Rawat said it has brought about a revolutionary improvement in the lives of the poor as the money released by the government under different welfare schemes meant for them is now credited directly into their accounts.

Noting that the poor in Uttarakhand have also benefitted immensely from the scheme, Rawat said the number of beneficiaries of the Jan Dhan Yojana in the state is 26,45,447 -- 17,52,536 in the rural areas and 8,92,911 in the urban areas.  The collective balance in their accounts amounts to Rs 1,345.42 crore, the chief minister said in a Facebook post.

