Uttarakhand Congress to take out rallies from Oct 2 to highlight ‘failures of NDA govt’

A day after the BJP state unit announced padayatras (foot march) from October 2 till January 30 to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti and publicise government schemes, the Uttarakhand Congress declared a similar exercise from the same date till November 19, the birth anniversary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

During the foot march, Congress members will visit houses of people and tell them about “failures of the NDA government.”

As part of its preparations for the 2019 general elections, the state BJP unit announced on Thursday many programmes across the state starting from September 16, on which day a poetic tribute would be paid to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at an event named ‘Kavyanjali’. Later during the padayatras beginning from October 2, BJP members will address the public on government’s welfare programmes.

State Congress unit vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana said the party would organise programmes to counter the BJP drive. “We will take out padyatras to reach out to the masses so as to make them aware about the failures of the BJP-led NDA government, from rising fuel prices to depreciating rupee against US dollar,” he said.

“We will go door to door and address the public on these issues to expose the Centre’s claims made before coming to power in 2014,” Dhasmana added.

Congress state media-co-ordinator Dhirendra Pratap Singh said another objective of the yatra would be to highlight the achievements of the Congress governments at the Centre.

“The BJP has been saying that the Congress has done nothing in the past 60 years of rule. The yatra would burst this bubble of lies and tell the people about the achievements of Congress governments, especially of Jawahar Lal Nehru and Indira Gandhi,” Singh said. “Birth anniversaries of Nehru and Indira Gandhi would fall on November 14 and November 19, respectively, during the yatra.”

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 01:28 IST