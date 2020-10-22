Uttarakhand forest department to procure sound guns to deter wild animals from entering villages

dehradun

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 16:35 IST

The Uttarakhand forest department authorities have decided to purchase sound guns from Indore in Madhya Pradesh (MP) in a bid to prevent wild animals from entering into villages, forest officials said.

Kundan Kumar, divisional forest officer (DFO), Haldwani forest division, said, “We have decided to buy five sound guns from Indore in MP. The cost of each gun is Rs 50,000.”

There are many villages under the Haldwani forest division, which is adjacent to five forest ranges such as Chhakata , Nandhaur, Jaulasal, Danda and Sharda.

Villagers living on the fringes of these forest ranges are under constant threat from wild animals to their lives and properties.

Villagers often fall prey to leopards, wild boars and other wild animals, including elephants.

“Usually, the forest department guards conduct patrolling to prevent man-animal conflict in these villages. But such measures are not enough to prevent wild animals from entering these villages,” said Kumar.

“Sound guns can act as a deterrent. There is a loud noise within a radius of upto 250 metres (m), when sound guns are fired in the air. The loud noise is likely to scare away wild animals. This is a simple and effective way to shoo away wild animals from entering these villages,” the DFO said.

“In the first phase, five sound guns will be bought. The guns will be distributed among the staff working in Chhakata, Danda, Nandhaur, Jaulasal, and Sharda forest ranges in a bid to prevent man-animal conflict,” he added.

Rampant leopard and elephant attacks continue to claim human lives in these areas.

In September, a woman (55) was killed in an elephant attack in Nainital district, when she had gone to an adjoining jungle to cut grass.

On August 30, a man (47) was trampled to death by an elephant in Devchauri range of the Ramnagar forest division, when he had taken his cattle for grazing in a nearby forest.

Earlier in June, Bhuwan Ram (51), a forest guard was killed by an elephant at Karakot in the Haldwani forest division.