Uttarakhand looks beyond pilgrims to woo tourists

Uttarakhand will develop 13 new tourism hot spots across the state in addition to its flagship Chardham Yatra pilgrimage that attracts close to 2.5 crore pilgrims a year.

The idea is to develop at least one theme based tourism spot in each of the 13 districts of Uttarakhand, so that tourists can visit a single destination and get a whole feel of the state, said NS Qiriyal, director,Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB).

Some of these places are already receiving good number of tourists, but now the department would use funds to upgrade tourism related infrastructure and initiate beautification works, he said.

“We are giving Rs 50 lakh each to the district magistrates in the first phase for developing and beautifying the spots,” said Qiriyal. “A total of Rs 6.5 crore has been released for the first phase. An assessment would be done, after this with the help of consultants to find out what more can be done to promote tourism at these places, and if more funds are required,” he said.

The director said the destinations, showcasing the beauty of Uttarakhand, have been chosen after consultation with experts. “For instance, we would be developing adventure tourism in Drona Sagar in US Nagar and a nature trail at Mosta Mano in Pithoragarh focussing on adventure themes”, said Qiriyal.

The places chosen by the UTDB include Surya Temple in Almora, Himalaya Darshan at Mukteshwar in Nainital, Boating and tourism at Satpuli and Khairasain in Pauri district, 52 Shaktipeeth in Haridwar, Mori, Har, ki Doon Jakholi circuit in Uttarkashi, Nature tourism in Chirbitiya Rudraprayag, Water sports and trekking at Drona Sagar in US Nagar, tourism at Pati- Devidhura in Champawat, Himalaya Darshan and Tea Tourism in Garud, Bageshwar, Mosta Mano nature trail in Pithoragarh, Corporate tourism at Gairsain and Bharadisain in Chamoli.

