Uttarakhand to open training centre for teaching pottery: CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

He announced that the Uttarakhand Mati Kala Board, which was set up last year, would be provided 200 machines for kneading clay

dehradun Updated: Oct 04, 2020 16:16 IST
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
One of the electricity run pottery wheels distributed by the chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. (HT Photo)
         

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday announced that the state government would open a training centre for teaching art and making pottery items.

CM Rawat made the announcement while distributing pottery wheels, which run on electricity, to potters at a function organised at Uttarakhand Mati Kala Board under the Mukhyamantri Swarojgar Yojana.

Rawat stressed the need for identifying areas in the hill state, where pottery work is being carried out and also areas where suitable raw material is available for making pottery items.

Rawat announced that the Uttarakhand Mati Kala Board, which was set up last year, would be provided 200 machines for kneading clay.

“Efforts have to be made to encourage making pottery items by embracing modern technology. The younger generation understands the significance of modern technology. We have to encourage special skills and craft that will help the state in carving out a unique identity,” he said.

Rawat said the demand for pottery items has increased following a blanket ban on the use of plastic in the state.

“During the festive season and the Kumbh mela in Haridwar to be held early next year, the demand for pottery items will increase significantly. Efforts have to be made to fulfil this increased demand,” he said.

The CM also announced that efforts would be made to encourage the use of pottery items such as pots in government offices across the state.

Uttarakhand Mati Kala Board vice-chairman Shobharam Prajapati said state government’s encouragement to pottery products would help a lot of people in the state.

Prajapati said that the Uttarakhand Mati Kala Board was set up with the objective to help those families who have been traditionally involved in making pottery items for centuries and also those who want to take it up as a livelihood.

PHOTO: One of the electricity run pottery wheels distributed by the chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. HT Photo

(Filed by Neeraj Santoshi)

