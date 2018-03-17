Vigilance to probe irregularities in ANM recruitment in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand government has ordered a vigilance probe into alleged irregularities in the recruitment of ANMs (auxiliary nurse midwives).

The health directorate had started a recruitment process to fill 440 vacant posts of ANMs in the state two years ago, and a total of 293 applicants were declared pass. However, the process has been embroiled in controversies as documents of nearly 114 applicants were found to be torn or missing.

“We have already ordered a departmental probe into the case. The vigilance will also investigate if there was any wrongdoing and identify who is responsible for it,” health secretary Nitesh Kumar Jha said.

He said they would also look into how documents of some applicants were found to be torn and missing. “To stop its reoccurrence, the answerability needs to be fixed,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Centre has sanctioned ₹9.38 crore for the state to facilitate purchase of 50 new basic life support ambulances, run 104 helpline and purchase equipment for blood banks.

“The fleet of ambulances had not been renewed for the past 10 years. The focus at present is to get new vehicles and improve services,” Jha said.