Will sweep civic polls in Uttarakhand like we swept assembly polls in Tripura: BJP

In the backdrop of the results of assembly elections in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttarakhand said it is confident to “sweep” the urban local bodies elections in the state as well. The elections are likely to be held in April.

“The morale of our workers has been boosted with the party’s exceptional performance in the three northeastern states, especially in Tripura, where we defeated the communists despite their two-and-a-half-decade old rule,” said Ajay Bhatt, BJP’s state president.

He added that these victories “will have a direct impact” on the upcoming urban local bodies elections in the state. “The people are seeing that BJP is committed to the agenda of development. Our workers are very excited at the moment.”

Asked about the Congress’ allegations that the BJP wins elections by perpetrating communalism, he said, “People no longer bother about what the Congress has to say. If we are communal, how did we win in Nagaland, a state where Christians are in majority? For the civic polls, we are strengthening our booth-level workers because their role is the most important.”

On Saturday, Shyam Jaju, BJP’s in-charge for Uttarakhand, said that the party’s next mission in Uttarakhand is to win the local urban bodies elections.

Meanwhile, the Congress has claimed that Saturday’s results won’t have any effect on its prospects in the upcoming civic polls.

“This is not the first time that Congress has lost elections. Our party has the history of bouncing back stronger every time. We will work to strengthen our base and gear up for future challenges. Defeat doesn’t mean an end and our workers are ready,” said Pritam Singh, chief of the Congress’ Uttarakhand unit.

“Look at the results in the recent by-elections in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh where Congress has won. Indications of resentment against the BJP is evident in these states. The workers are charged up and the party is fully prepared to contest the civic polls whenever they are held,” he said, adding that the party will “expose the hollow promises” made by the central and state governments to the people of Uttarakhand.