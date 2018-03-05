Women pen conservation song, officials take note

A group of 12 women in Ramnagar, located close to the Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand, has penned a song to sensitise local people about conservation of wildlife and forests.

The state forest department plans to adopt the song, whose musical notes strike the right chord, to spread awareness about protection of green cover and animals, officials said.

“The song highlights the connection of people of our state with the forest and wild animals. It demands them to strive for conservation,” said Savitri Devi of Durga Vahini Self Helf Group at Mankantpur in Belpadao range.

Written in Hindi for a wider audience, the women of the group have composed the music. They sing it during workshops and programmes even outside Ramnagar. The group has enrolled over 50 local women to prepare jams and juices.

The opening lines of the song say: “Jungle hai anmol re, van pashuon ka mol re, inko bachana, na kabhi satana, kabhi nahi kabhi nahi…’ (Forests are precious. And so is the wildlife. We should protect them and never trouble them).

Music plays a vital role among communities in the Himalayan state. And this music culture prompted the group to compose the song that teaches people to live in harmony with wild animals and ensure protection of the green cover.

‘Tu jungle mein jaya kar, ped wahan par lagaya kar’ (Go to the forest and plant trees) -- says the song promoting plantation.

‘Hiran, cheetal, hathi, bhalu, cheetah, ajgar, mor re, sher hai raja jungle ka, tu pakad gira chor re’ (Deer, cheetal, elephant, bear, cheetah, snake and peacock. Tiger is the king of the jungle and you should nab the poachers that come for them) -- says the song sensitising locals against poaching of the wildlife.

“Local are involved in poaching activities in Uttarakhand. Through this song we want to tell people that wild animals belong to us like our children and we should ensure their safety,” said Beena Bisht, another member of the group.

In a state that battles man-animal conflicts, the song has come as a breather for officials who feel that it could help them in maintaining a better dialogue with the locals.

Corbett director Surendra Mehra said the song could be a part of the awareness programmes conducted in villages around the reserve. “It’s an interactive way of making people understand the value of forest and wildlife,” he said.

Leopard conflict alone has cost nearly 300 lives in the state since its formation in 2000. The department has started pilot projects in Tehri and Pauri as an action plan to deal with man-leopard conflict.

“We will look into the possibility of adopting the song to ensure people’s participation in protection of forest and wildlife,” said DVS Khati, chief wildlife warden.