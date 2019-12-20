e-paper
11 departure, 8 arrival flights cancelled due to bad weather in Delhi

11 departure, 8 arrival flights cancelled due to bad weather in Delhi

Dec 20, 2019
New Delhi
(Satish Bate/HT Photo (Representative image))
         

11 departure and 8 arrival flights were cancelled on Friday due to bad weather conditions at destinations, Delhi Airport officials said.

Earlier, an airport official had said at least five flights have been diverted and 12 flights are running late on Friday morning due to low visibility on the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here.

“Five flights have been diverted since morning at Delhi Airport due to low visibility and around 12 flights are running late,” said an official.

The flight operations at the airport have been affected due to bad weather. While takeoffs and landings continue, some flights are impacted due to crew operational limitations.

