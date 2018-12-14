11 phones in 5 hours over 70 kms: Two teens go on mobile phones snatching spree in Delhi

Delhi Police on Thursday said they had arrested two persons last week who allegedly went on a snatching spree on a motorcycle and robbed people of 11 mobile phones in five hours. They allegedly covered nearly 70km during the crime spree.

The case reportedly blew the lid off a complex operation that involved meticulous planning, protocol on trading stolen goods and contingency plans if the snatchers were caught.

The suspects, who police identified as 19-year-old Arman and 18-year-old Mahtab, were on a motorcycle they had allegedly taken on rent from a gang that catered only to snatchers.

“They paid a rent of Rs 5,000 for six hours,” said Rajiv Ranjan, additional commissioner of police (crime branch).

Police said that the duo targeted only high-end mobile phones and suspected that it was because their “buyer” had specific demands.

“On the day of their crime spree, the duo snatched four Samsung phones, three each of Vivo and MI and one of Oppo. Those were all high-end models,” said Ranjan.

The spree began around noon on December 7. They allegedly snatched four mobile phones in outer Delhi’s Narela, three in Burari, and one each in Swaroop Nagar, Gokalpuri, Tilak Nagar and Bhalswa Dairy.

“They would just keep riding their motorcycle across the city and target anyone who was carrying an expensive phone,” said an investigator.

Meanwhile, a crime branch team that was already on the lookout for such snatchers, allegedly received specific tip-off about the duo.

“The two snatchers rode into our trap near north Delhi’s Mori Gate around 5.30 pm when they were returning home. We recovered all the stolen mobile phones from them,” said the officer.

Police said that Arman was found to be involved in 12 snatching cases reported in the last one year. “

Mahtab recently turned 18. He was involved in snatching incidents even as a juvenile,” said the investigator.

Their questioning blew the lid off an alleged racket, the buyers of such goods and suppliers of the motorcycles.

“The gang has been providing motorcycles to dozens of snatchers in outer Delhi neighbourhoods. They charged anywhere between Rs 5,000 and Rs 8,000 for six hours per vehicle,” said Rajesh Deo, deputy commissioner of police (crime branch).

The buyers would remain in touch with the motorcycle lenders.

“They would buy the phones only after confirming with the motorcycle lender that the rented vehicle was returned.

If a motorcycle wasn’t returned, the buyer would assume that the snatcher was caught,” said the officer.

In case a rented motorcycle was not returned within the stipulated time, it also served as an alert to other snatchers who would immediately went into hiding.

While the crime branch team learnt of the modus operandi, they are yet to arrest the buyers and the motorcycle lenders.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 09:35 IST