e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / 120 shanties gutted in fire at Delhi’s Tughlaqabad area

120 shanties gutted in fire at Delhi’s Tughlaqabad area

According to the Delhi Fire Services, a call about the blaze at Valmiki Mohalla was received at 1.30 am and 22 fire engines were rushed to the spot.

delhi Updated: Jun 03, 2020 09:26 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
This is the second fire incident in a week’s time in the area. Last week, a massive fire had gutted 250 shanties in Tughlaqabad village.
This is the second fire incident in a week’s time in the area. Last week, a massive fire had gutted 250 shanties in Tughlaqabad village. (Arun Sharma/HT file photo. Representative image)
         

A fire broke out in the slums of southeast Delhi’s Tughlaqabad area in the early hours on Wednesday, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, a call about the blaze at Valmiki Mohalla was received at 1.30 am and 22 fire engines were rushed to the spot.

The fire was brought under control by 3.30 am. No one was injured in the blaze that gutted 120 huts.

This is the second fire incident in a week’s time in the area. Last week, a massive fire had gutted 250 shanties in Tughlaqabad village.

tags
top news
Cyclone Nisarga to now make landfall south of Maharashtra’s Alibag between 1pm and 4pm: IMD
Cyclone Nisarga to now make landfall south of Maharashtra’s Alibag between 1pm and 4pm: IMD
With highest Covid-19 cases, these states push India’s tally to above 2,00,000
With highest Covid-19 cases, these states push India’s tally to above 2,00,000
Cyclone Nisarga Live: Thousands evacuated from Gujarat’s coastal areas 
Cyclone Nisarga Live: Thousands evacuated from Gujarat’s coastal areas 
Another single-day jump in Covid-19 cases with 8,909 new infections; India’s tally at 2.07 lakh
Another single-day jump in Covid-19 cases with 8,909 new infections; India’s tally at 2.07 lakh
Covid-19: India allows emergency use of remdesivir
Covid-19: India allows emergency use of remdesivir
Cyclone Nisarga to hit Mumbai around noon, Section 144 in city: Latest updates
Cyclone Nisarga to hit Mumbai around noon, Section 144 in city: Latest updates
2m distancing, masks key to stopping Covid-19 spread: Study
2m distancing, masks key to stopping Covid-19 spread: Study
Covid-19: India crosses 2 lakh case mark, multiple layer masks better than single
Covid-19: India crosses 2 lakh case mark, multiple layer masks better than single
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In