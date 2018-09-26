13 roads in Delhi on civic body’s list for beautification

Commuters on Minto Road might have noticed the switch from the otherwise concretised landscape of the stretch into sloped green patches, vertical gardens, slabs of stones with designs carved onto them and a large overhead panel with the national flag covering a side of the Shivaji Bridge.

The road is among the 13 stretches identified by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) for beautification and urban landscaping – each having a unique theme based on availability of space and location.

These 13 roads include the Tilak Marg, Firoz Shah road, Abdul Kalam road, Baba Kharak Singh marg, Tolstoy marg, Aurbindo marg, Janpath, Kasturba Gandhi road, Barakhamba road and the Sansad marg.

“The purpose of this project is to make these roads look smart, pedestrians friendly and increase recreational facilities so as to encourage people to use them in large numbers. Besides developing green patches we are erecting smart poles, ornamental lights and digital LED screens providing information about our services,” a senior NDMC official said. The civic agency has targeted to complete the project by December, 2019.

Besides revamping these roads, the NDMC is also renovating public spaces along these stretches such as parks, museums, memorials and public conveniences.

“For example, at the Windsor Place roundabout on Janpath, we have started work for installation of a fountain of 75 foot height. The fountain will be erected on the advice of the Delhi urban art commission to mark 75 years of Independence (in 2022). Similarly, at the ASEAN Maitri Park on Tughlaq Road, we have made provisions for fountains of different shapes and sizes,” the NDMC official said.

To finalise the designs for each of these stretches, the council has hired technical consultants.

“We are also focusing of the widening of footpaths and making them disable friendly, zebra crossings, proper placement of police or traffic booths, signages and other services, in the designs,” the municipal council official said.

“The project is part of the ‘smart city project’ of the Union government,” he added.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 03:54 IST