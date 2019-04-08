16-year-old boy drowns in Yamuna, two others rescued

A 16-year-old boy drowned, while his two friends were rescued after they entered the deep waters of the Yamuna river in south Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj on Sunday afternoon, police said.

According to Chinmoy Biswal, deputy commissioner of police (south-east), they received a call about the incident at 2.27pm. Simultaneously, the fire department too received a call for help.

When authorities reached the spot, two boys had already been rescued by local residents who had heard the three boys’ call for help.

However, one boy was yet to be found, prompting the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to launch a search.

The rescuers of the disaster relief force could, however, only fish out his body.

According to DCP Biswal,the dead boy was identified as Shoaib, a resident of nearby Shaheen Bagh.

The rescued boys were Sameer, 17, and Usman, 16.

The officer said that prima facie it appeared to be a mishap while the boys were taking bath, but inquest proceedings have been initiated to determine the exact cause.

