16-year-old dies, five injured as tractor runs over them in Delhi

A 16-year-old boy was killed and five others injured after they were run over by a tractor they had hired for immersing an idol of Ganesha in east Delhi’s Nand Nagri on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Eyewitnesses told police that the accident took place when the tractor driver began dancing at the wheel. Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (north-east), said the driver has been arrested, but it is yet to be probed if he too was dancing.

The dead boy has been identified as Karan, a resident of Nand Nagri. He and his family were among 20 people who had hired a tractor-cum-trolley for idol immersion on Sunday.

They were 45 minutes into the procession when the accident happened.

“We were dancing on the road in front of the tractor when suddenly the vehicle crushed us. There was panic all round and a stampede ensued,” alleged Karan’s sister Neha who had a narrow escape.

The inured included two men and four women and they were all rushed to GTB Hospital on rickshaws. Karan succumbed to his injuries, but the others are expected to survive, said the DCP.

The tractor driver had abandoned the vehicle and escaped from the accident spot, but was arrested later.

The driver has been booked for causing death due to negligence and rash driving.

