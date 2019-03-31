19-year-old stabbed to death by 3 in Rohini

A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death by two unidentified persons in Rohini’s Sector-3 area, police said on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Vardaan, a resident of Vijay Vihar area, police maintained.

According to a senior police officer privy to the details of the case, the incident took place at 10.30pm on Friday when Vardaan, along with his friend Vinay, went to Rohini Sector 3 to meet a friend.

On the instance of Vinay, the eyewitness, a case under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) was registered at Rohini South police station, police said.

Vinay stated that when he, along with Vardaan, was standing outside the house of the latter’s friend in the Sector-3, two unidentified bike-borne men accosted them and started thrashing Vardaan, police said.

Later, they attacked Vardaan multiple times with a knife and when Vinay tried to resist them, they threw a stone at his head and fled the spot, they said.

Vardaan was rushed to Baba Sahib Ambedkar Hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officer said.

Police have initiated the investigation and are working on leads which they have received. Further details are awaited, they added.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 01:19 IST