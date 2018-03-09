Delhi: 23-year-old dies as pistol goes off during selfie shoot with cousin

A bullet fired accidentally by a 17-year-old boy while taking a selfie claimed the life of his cousin in south Delhi’s Sarita Vihar on Thursday evening, police said.

The 23-year-old cousin, a school teacher in Uttar Pradesh, was visiting the boy and his family when the two decided to take a selfie holding a loaded pistol.

Chinmoy Biswal, the deputy commissioner of police (southeast), said the teenager was apprehended and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him at the Sarita Vihar police station.

“The pistol belongs to the father of the minor boy. The father is a property dealer. We will take appropriate action against the father for allowing his minor son to use a loaded licensed pistol,” said Biswal.

According to the police officer, the incident took place around 5.30 pm at the house of the teenager. The school teacher had come to meet his relatives.

“The two cousins decided to click selfies with a pistol in their hand. The 17-year-old was holding the weapon and accidentally pressed the trigger,” Biswal added.

The injured was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to the bullet injury.