24-year-old shot at by neighbour over party noise in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj: Cops

A 24-year-old man was shot at allegedly by a neighbour while he was partying on terrace of the building with his friends following an argument between them over creating noise in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area, police said Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday, police said, adding they were informed at 12 am about a man being shot by his neigbhour after scuffle.

On reaching the spot, police learnt that the injured was taken to Fortis hospital by his family members and the accused Neeraj is at his flat on third floor, a senior police officer said.

Neeraj was nabbed from his flat.A case was registered and the pistols used in the crime which was procured illegally was recovered from his possession, he added.

Investigations revealed that Mohit was partying on the common terrace of the building with three other friends. Neeraj’s wife came to the terrace and asked Mohit and his friends not to create noise following which Mohit and Neeraj’s wife had verbal argument, the officer said.

Meanwhile, Neeraj also came to the terrace and an argument broke out between him and Neeraj following which he left the terrace and returned with a pistol, the officer added.

Mohit Chabra suffered two bullet injuries on his head. His condition is critical and is undergoing treatment at Fortis hospital in Vasant Kunj, he said.

Mohit, owns a gym in Vasant Kunj and Neeraj owns several properties in the area.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 00:16 IST