3 friends from Delhi killed in crash trying to save a cow on road

delhi

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 07:42 IST

Three women from Delhi were killed while another sustained injuries when their car overturned while trying to save a stray cow from being hit on the highway in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district, 214 km north of Bhopal, on Saturday, said police.

All the four women were friends and had driven to Omkareshwar from Delhi to visit a famous temple. The accident took place while they were returning to Delhi, said Rajesh Gupta, in-charge, Chachauda police station in Guna district.

The deceased were identified as Santosh Kumari, 48, Gayatri Singh, 42, and Poonam Bharti, 40. Bindu Sharma, 40, who was driving the car, sustained injuries and was hospitalised in Gwalior. Her condition was said to be stable, said the police officer.

Santosh Kumari died on the spot while Gayatri and Poonam succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital in Gwalior.

The police officer said Bindu Sharma told the police that she swerved the car’s direction and pushed the break after spotting a cow on the road. However, she lost control over the car and it hit the divider on the road before overturning.