35-year-old trader carjacked, robbed at gunpoint in outer Delhi

A 35-year-old businessman was carjacked and robbed of his wallet containing cash and a debit card on gunpoint allegedly by three bike-borne robbers in outer Delhi’s Aman Vihar on Tuesday night.

The assailants drove the businessman in his Maruti Baleno for a few kilometers before throwing him out of the moving car at an isolated place on Khanjawala road and fled with the vehicle.

The businessman, Raj Kumar Gupta, approached the Aman Vihar police and a case of carjacking and robbery was registered on his complaint. The police are yet to identify and nab the robbers. They are scanning video footage of CCTV cameras installed on the crime route.

A resident of Kirari, Gupta deals in house paints.

A police officer associated with the case said Gupta was returning home when a motorcycle hit his car from behind in Rohini Sector-22 area. Gupta ignored it and continued driving. As he crossed Dhruv Enclave, the motorcycle riders intercepted his car and started arguing with him over the collision.

“One of the three men opened the car’s door, sat on the front passenger seat and put a pistol on Gupta’s head. He forced Gupta to sit on the rear seat. His associate sat on the driver’s seat and began driving the vehicle. The third man followed the car on the bike,” said the officer, quoting Gupta’s complaint.

The man with the gun robbed Gupta of his wallet and forced him to reveal the code of his ATM card. The robbers stopped the car outside an ATM booth and one of them went inside with Gupta’s card where he withdrew some cash. They drove the car again and after a few kilometres pushed Gupta out of the vehicle, said police.

“They removed the SIM card from Gupta’s phone and took it away with them. Before leaving the place, the robbers threatened to kill Gupta and his family members if he reported the crime to police,” the officer added.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 16:09 IST