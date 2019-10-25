4 Delhi University students allegedly assaulted by nightclub bouncers

delhi

Four students of Delhi University’s law faculty were injured after they were allegedly assaulted by some bouncers of a nightclub in northwest Delhi’s GTB Nagar near Mukherjee Nagar on Wednesday night. The students were in the nightclub to celebrate a birthday.

They were allegedly assaulted following an altercation over the increasing music volume, the police said.

The incident triggered tension among other students of the university. More than 100 students staged a protest and blocked vehicular movement on both carriageways of Mall Road near Hudson Lane. They demanded that a police case be registered in the matter, the bouncers be arrested and action taken against the nightclub. As the students sat on the road, the protest caused held up traffic in the neighbourhood.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya, along with other police officers, reached the protest site and pacified the students, assuring them that prompt action would be taken on their demands.

Initially, the protestors were reluctant to leave as they wanted the police to arrest the bouncers and that they be produced before them at the protest venue itself. It was only when the DCP and other officers told the students that a case was being registered and teams formed to nab the attackers that the protestors called off their demonstration, which lasted almost two hours. Traffic movement was later restored, the police said.

Arya said that around 30 students of law faculty were celebrating a classmate’s birthday at the nightclub on Wednesday night. One of them went to the disc-jockey and asked him to turn up the music. His hand allegedly brushed against a bouncer who was asking him to step back. An altercation started, but the issue was resolved soon.

Police said that the person whose birthday it was in his complaint alleged he was leaving the club with his friends when some bouncers stopped them and assaulted them. The man and his three friends suffered injuries, but none were hurt seriously, the police said.

DCP Arya said a case of assault and wrongful restraint with common intention was registered under sections 323, 341, and 34 of Indian Penal Code at the Mukherjee Nagar police station. “We are checking footage of CCTV cameras to identify the bouncers who were involved in the assault. Our teams are working on the case. The attackers will be nabbed soon,” she said.

