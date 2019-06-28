41-yr-old consumes poison, immolates self, in Bawana

A 41-year-old man allegedly set himself on fire and consumed poison to take his life after the demolition of some residential quarters in Bawana’s Barwala on Thursday morning. The police said that Delhi government carried out the demolition to broaden a national highway that passes through Barwala. The department had served advanced notices to the residents about the demolition, police said.

The man who died was identified as Surya Narayan who worked as a contract labourer. Assistant commissioner of police Anil Mittal said there were at least 25 houses built on the government land. He said the demolition drive started around 10.30 am in presence of additional district magistrate and district magistrate (north) and sub-divisional magistrate, Narela.

Mittal said while most of the residents had vacated the houses as directed in advance notices issued by the government, some had not left. Around 10.45am, one of the residents, poured kerosene on him and set himself afire.

“The policemen present on the spot attempted to rescue him. He sustained burn injuries. When he was being taken to a hospital, he told his wife that he had also consumed poison. When his wife told us this, we informed the doctors and he was treated for the poison but he succumbed during treatment,” Mittal said.

He said that after a post-mortem examination, the man’s body was handed over to his family members for his last rites.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 05:13 IST