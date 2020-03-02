48-year-old man jumps to death from 10th floor of AIIMS Delhi hostel

delhi

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 15:09 IST

A 48-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the tenth floor of a hostel at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Monday, police said.

Vipin Sahu was declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital’s Trauma Centre, they said.

Police said he jumped from the tenth floor of hostel number 18 of AIIMS.

On checking the hostel’s entry register, it was learnt that Sahu had visited the hostel twice on Monday, they said.

He first visited the hostel at 10.40 am and again at 12.20 pm, as per the entry register of the hostel.

Some medicines were found at the spot from where he jumped, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Atul Kumar Thakur, said.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated, police said, adding that Sahu was not a doctor.