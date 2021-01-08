486 fresh cases in capital, test positivity rate drops to 0.63%

delhi

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 02:39 IST

The Capital recorded 486 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the sixth time the daily infection count stood below the 500-mark in January, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.63%.

The active cases tally on Thursday dropped to 4,168 from 4,481 the previous day.

The city had recorded 654 cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 0.88%, the only time the daily infection count has crossed the 500-mark in the first seven days of January.

Experts regard the positivity rate as a crucial metric to gauge the spread of an infection, and the World Health Organization recommends that a region with a comprehensive testing programme should maintain a positivity rate below 5% for two weeks, for an outbreak to be considered under control.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain had earlier said the positivity rate had been below one per cent for the past several days, indicating an improvement in the pandemic.

The new cases on Thursday resulted from the 77,522 tests conducted the previous day, including 43,347 RT-PCR tests and 34,175 rapid antigen tests, according to the bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

CHCs scaled down

With fewer cases, the government has also decided to de-escalate the number of beds at its Covid Health Centres, with the number of beds to go down from 305 in three centres to 50 beds in one centre. The Delhi government had also ordered 115 hospitals in the city – both government and private – to de-escalate the number of beds on New Year’s Eve.

“We had reduced around 2,500 beds in Delhi government hospitals and 5,000-6,000 beds in private hospitals. The occupancy currently is less than 2,000. Earlier we had 18,800 beds available, but even after de-escalation we still have 10,500-11,000 beds. We shall be repeating the exercise of de-escalation next week,” Jain said on Thursday.