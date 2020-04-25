e-paper
Home / Delhi News / 57-yr-old south civic body worker first fatality of virus among sanitation workers

57-yr-old south civic body worker first fatality of virus among sanitation workers

delhi Updated: Apr 25, 2020 22:28 IST
Baishali Adak
Baishali Adak
Hindustantimes
         

A 57-year-old sanitation worker of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), who had tested positive for Covid-19 and was on ventilator support at AIIMS Trauma Centre, succumbed on Saturday.

The man used to lift garbage in Bhogal, Jangpura. At least three other sanitation workers have tested positive for the virus and are admitted to various hospitals in the city.

This is the first case of a municipal sanitation worker succumbing to the virus in the city. On April 21, a female sanitation worker — who worked with the east Delhi municipality in Jwala Nagar area of Shahdara — had died of “acute respiratory distress” at Lok Nayak Hospital. She was tested and had later reported negative for Covid-19.

Till Saturday 2,625 Covid-19 positive cases had been detected in Delhi with 54 deaths.

In Saturday’s case, relatives claimed that the man — despite his age — had been attending duty daily till April 16 “for the fear of salary deduction” and had most likely contracted the disease “on the job.”

However, south corporation officials said that the man had showed up to work only twice since the lockdown.

“We express deepest condolence on the sad demise of one of our safai sainiks. He was posted in the Daryaganj ward and admitted at AIIMS on April 22 as a Covid-19 positive case. However, he was also suffering from liver-related issues and had been earlier treated at Holy Family Hospital and availed medical leave from December 19, 2019 to February 5, 2020 for the same. He attended duty only twice this month, April 4 and April 11, of his own free will. He was not posted in any Covid-19 hot spot or disinfection work,” a senior official with the corporation said.

“South corporation has asked all its sanitation workers who are 55-year-old or above not to come to work as per guidelines and will extend all possible help to the family,” the officer added.

However, the nephew of the dead sanitation worker said, “He was attending work daily. He even had a curfew pass to be able to go through the police barricades.”

Leader of Congress in SDMC and councillor from Amar Colony, Abhishek Dutt, said, “We demand chief minister Arvind Kejriwal provide Rs. 1 crore to the family of the man and one government job at least.”

