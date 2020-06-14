e-paper
Home / Delhi News / 67 containment zones de-contained in Delhi so far

67 containment zones de-contained in Delhi so far

Out of a total 309 containment zones, the government has de-contained 67 zones. West Delhi and South West Delhi had the highest number of containment zones with 39 each. West Delhi now has 24 containment zones while South West Delhi has 34.

delhi Updated: Jun 14, 2020 21:26 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi has seen a surge of Covid-19 cases in the past few weeks that have taken its tally close to 40,000 including more than 1,200 casualties.
The total number of containment zones in the national capital to control the spread of Covid-19 now stands at 242, the Delhi government said Sunday, according to ANI.

It has also scaled down measures in 22 other containment zones.

Delhi has seen a surge of Covid-19 cases in the past few weeks that have taken its tally close to 40,000 including more than 1,200 casualties.

On Sunday, Union home minister Amit Shah announced a slew of measures to contain the pandemic after a meeting with Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and officials of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Shah announced a slew of measures to tackle the pandemic including conducting a comprehensive door-to-door health survey in all containment zones, doubling the tests in next two days followed by three-fold increase within a weeks’ time, earmarking 500 railway coaches with 8,000 beds and asking private hospitals to earmark 60% of beds for Covid-19 affected patients at lesser rates as well as formation of two committees to look into hospitals related issues.

Earlier in the week, the Delhi government had estimated that by the end of July, the city would need 5.5 lakh beds to treat Covid-19 patients.

Delhi is the third-worst Covid-19 affected state after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

