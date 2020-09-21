e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / 73 ‘low-performing’ Delhi govt schools to be adopted by mentors

73 ‘low-performing’ Delhi govt schools to be adopted by mentors

delhi Updated: Sep 21, 2020 00:00 IST
Fareeha Iftikhar
Fareeha Iftikhar
         

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has identified 73 ‘low-performing’ government schools across Delhi on the basis of their performance in CBSE Class 10 exams this year. The schools will now be adopted by the directorate officials who will monitor their academic performance throughout the year.

In a circular issued on Friday, DoE’s inspection cell said, “On the basis of result analysis of Class 10 CBSE result, for the session 2019-20, the low performing government schools have been identified for adoption. All the concerned officers of the directorate are requested to adopt the allotted school for monitoring the academic performance during the session 2020-21.”

While a majority of these schools have overall pass percentages in Class 10 between 50% and 60%, some have also recorded pass percentage as low as 21%, 34% and 38%.

The officials will carry out inspections in their allotted school at least once in a fortnight. They will help schools identify low performing subjects and students and chalk out a plan to improve their performance in the current academic session. “The mentors are expected to visit the respective schools at least once in a fortnight and submit an inspection report in the inspection branch within three days and a copy of the same to be given to the head of schools for the action taken report,” the circular added.

The inspection performa carries parameters like — steps taken to improve attendance/ involvement of students in online classes / regular classes; whether the action plan for improvement of low performing students is prepared and followed; and if the schools have requisite online study material for students. At a time when schools are have been forced shut in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, learning have become digital with classes shifting online.

An official at the Delhi government’s education department said that the idea behind the adoption is to prepare an action plan for these schools. “Despite Delhi government schools performing better than last year in CBSE class 10 exams, the performance of some schools are still not up to the mark. The mentors will now monitor the academic performance of these schools and help them improve,” the official said.

The performance of government schools in Delhi improved by around 11 percentage points, from 71.6% in 2019 to 82.61% this year, in CBSE class 10 exams. Of 1,005 schools from which students took the class 10 exams, 147 achieved 100% results.

top news
LAC standoff: Corps commander-level talks expected on Monday
LAC standoff: Corps commander-level talks expected on Monday
Amid China’s actions across Indo-Pacific, 2nd Quad meeting slated to be held in Tokyo in Oct
Amid China’s actions across Indo-Pacific, 2nd Quad meeting slated to be held in Tokyo in Oct
DC vs KXIP highlights: Delhi Capitals beat KXIP in Super Over
DC vs KXIP highlights: Delhi Capitals beat KXIP in Super Over
PM to lay foundation stone of 9 highway projects in Bihar on Monday
PM to lay foundation stone of 9 highway projects in Bihar on Monday
‘Strongly condemn aggression towards deputy chairman’: Rajnath Singh
‘Strongly condemn aggression towards deputy chairman’: Rajnath Singh
DC vs KXIP: Ashwin picks 2 wickets in an over, then walks off injured
DC vs KXIP: Ashwin picks 2 wickets in an over, then walks off injured
Western Railways to increase Mumbai local train services from Monday
Western Railways to increase Mumbai local train services from Monday
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In