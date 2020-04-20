78 more test positive for Covid-19 in Delhi on Monday

delhi

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 23:04 IST

On Monday, 78 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Delhi and 141 recovered from the infection, according to the daily health bulletin released by the Delhi government. The total number of cases in the city stands at 2,081, of whom 431 people have recovered so far.

The highest number of infections in the city were recorded among those below the age of 50, as 1,335 cases in this age group accounted for 64.5% of the total cases.

Delhi recorded two more deaths due to Covid-19 on Monday, taking the toll to 47. However, most deaths were reported among those 60 years of age or older, accounting for over 53% of all deaths. Both the deaths were reported from Safdarjung Hospital.

The Delhi government directed all hospitals to create a media cell, to monitor social media and the news, and present factual information to the people.

A total of 625 people are currently admitted to nine city hospitals. Of these, 26 people are in the intensive care unit and five on a ventilator.

Another 840 positive people are admitted to the ‘Covid Care Centres’. At least 30 doctors from Lady Hardinge Medical College have been asked to remain in quarantine, with many being taken to these centres. This was after 11 staff members from the paediatric ICU of the hospital tested positive. A 45-day old baby in the same ward succumbed to Covid-19 on Saturday. This death is yet to be recorded in the daily report.

So far, at least 73 healthcare workers have tested positive for the infection.

Delhi also reported the highest spike of cases in a day among its police personnel, with six, including five from Chandni Mahal and an officer of the special cell’s anti-terrorism wing, testing Covid-19 positive.

So far, 16 police personnel have tested Covid-19 positive, of whom an assistant sub-inspector with the traffic wing was released on Friday.

On Monday, five police personnel of the Chandni Mahal police were admitted to two separate hospitals after their screening results confirmed that they were positive for the Covid-19. With this, a total of eight personnel of the police station have been tested Covid-19.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Sanjay Bhatia said that samples of 76 police personnel, including the station house officer (SHO), of the Chandni Mahal police station were sent for Covid-19 testing after two constables of the police station tested positive for the virus last week.

“Of the 76, five have been found infected with the disease. The test results of the SHO and 70 other police personnel of the police station are negative. In total, eight personnel have been found infected with the virus,” said Bhatia, adding that four of the eight have been admitted to a private hospital while the other four are in a government hospital.

A total of 1,513 samples were collected for testing on Monday, even as reports of 2,711 remain pending in the laboratories. A total of 5,560 samples have been collected.