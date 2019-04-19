80 students get offers at Delhi government’s job fair

“I used to earn some money in school by doing parlour work. But having a job is a different feeling. It feels respectable and changed my life,” said Komal Nirmohi (22), who works at an IT services firm . “My class 12 results are awaiting and I still got this job. I will be earning around Rs 10,000 a month. What else can be better than this? ”

Komal is among the 80 students who got employment offers at the first-ever job fair organised by the government at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Vikaspuri, on April 8. Around 120 students from 15 schools participated

in the fair.

In 2015, various Delhi government schools had started vocational courses under the National Skill Qualification Framework for classes 9 to 12. The first batch of students to be trained in all the four levels will graduate from their high schools this year. Around 10,631 students were enrolled in class 12 with vocational courses this year.

Currently, 274 Delhi government schools across the capital are offering vocational courses across six streams -- IT, security, automobile, retail, financial market management, and travel and tourism. Around 220 schools, which offer vocational training, have students who appeared for the Class 12 boards this time.

After a week of training, many students have started working at the two companies. “I am very excited about the fact that I have entered professional life and I can also pursue my education through correspondence,” Komal said.

“My father works as a watchman and mother is domestic help. I have three other siblings. My salary will help me contribute to our household expenses,” she said with a smile.

“This was the first job fair. The next one is planned for April 23,” said an education department official. “We are planning to have a larger job fair around June, which will happen zone-wise.Multiple employers will be invited.”

According to officials working in the vocational training sector, more than 200 schools are expected to participate in the mega job fair that aims to invite over 5,000 students. Stressing the importance of vocational education, Director of Directorate of Education Binay Bhushan said the education department has more plans for the sector.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 06:09 IST